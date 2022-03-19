Spring starts with a warm-up, Alert Day for flooding Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been cloudy, breezy and chilly with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s throughout the day, but warmer weather is on the way for the first day of spring tomorrow, and I have added a new Alert Day for possible heavy rain and flooding Tuesday.

The clouds that have been hanging around all day are finally moving out this evening, and our skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall back through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 30s by the end of the night.

Temperatures will quickly climb out of the 30s and through the 40s Sunday morning under ample sunshine! We will break into the upper 50s to low 60s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. The spring equinox will also occur at 10:33 AM CDT Sunday, officially kicking off the spring season!

We will see a few more clouds Monday, but plenty of sunshine will still manage to break through. Monday will also be a bit breezy with winds from the south at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 15 to 20 mph. That flow of warm air from the south will help our temperatures climb into the lower 70s Monday afternoon.

Our weather takes a bit of a turn through the middle of the week as a low pressure system tracks just northwest of the Tri-State. That low pressure system will pull moist air up from the Gulf of Mexico, which will then clash will cooler, drier air flowing in from the west, kicking up plenty of showers and storms. Right now, it looks like the best chance of any severe storms will stay in the Deep South, but this system will likely lead to heavy rain on Tuesday stretching from the Ark-La-Tex Region, northeast along the Mississippi River, and into the Tri-State.

Most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 1.5 to 3 inches of rain, with the highest totals south of I-64. That would likely be enough rain to cause some localized flooding in low-lying and poorly-drained areas, which is why I added the Alert Day.

Although the risk of heavy rain seems to be focused on Tuesday, that low pressure system will take its time clearing out our region. Scattered showers will remain possible Wednesday and a few spotty showers may even linger into Thursday and Friday.

The cold fronts associated with that low pressure system will also usher in some cooler weather. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday but will fall into the lower 50s Thursday. We will then rebound into the mid 50s Friday and upper 50s to low 60s Saturday as sunny skies finally return!

