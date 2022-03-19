Birthday Club
Princeton Water Utility issues boil advisory due to water main break

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton water system, operation and maintenance manager of the Princeton Water Utility, is issuing a precautionary boil advisory.

They say the boil advisory is due to a water main break on Friday, March 18.

According to a press release, all customers between North West Street east to North Seminary Street, and between State Street north to Warnock Street are in the affected areas.

Princeton Water Utility officials say while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the city of Princeton is advising customers in the affected areas to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

The boil advisory will be in affect until further notice.

For more information, you can contact Princeton Utilities at 812-385-3343.

FEMA assistance: How to file appeal in cases of rejection
FEMA assistance: How to file appeal in cases of rejection
FEMA assistance: How to file appeal in cases of rejection
Deaconess officials: March Madness marks busiest time of the year for vasectomies
Deaconess officials: March Madness marks busiest time of the year for vasectomies
USI declares March 18 as 'Titus Winders Day' to honor student-athlete
USI declares March 18 as ‘Titus Winders Day’ to honor student-athlete