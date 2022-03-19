Kenny Payne receives warm homecoming, officially introduced as Louisville men’s basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The University of Louisville made a special announcement on Friday morning, officially revealing that former Cardinals standout Kenny Payne is coming home to take over the men’s basketball program.

Payne is replacing fourth-year head coach Chris Mack, who departed in the middle of the 2021-22 season.

The 55-year-old is back at his alma mater following almost two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks. Prior to NBA coaching, Payne served on John Calipari’s coaching staff at Kentucky for 10 seasons.

For the Mississippi native, Louisville became a second home once arriving on campus in 1985.

Payne played four years for the Cardinals under Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum. As a freshman, Payne was a member of the 1986 national championship team. He scored 1,089 points over the course of his time at Louisville, helping the Cardinals advance to three Sweet 16 appearances.

Crum and several former teammates were in attendance at Friday’s press conference to celebrate Payne’s return.

Now that Payne is officially back in the fold, he looks to rebuild a program that’s coming off a disappointing 13-19 season, while dealing with possible NCAA sanctions looming on the horizon.

“I don’t have all the answers, but I know that I had to take this job and try to help build the answers,” Payne said. “I’m one person. I’m not standing here by myself.”

Payne is UofL’s first Black head coach in program history.

