Dispatch: 1 person stabbed in Newburgh parking lot

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.

According to Warrick County Dispatch, operators received a call about a person stabbed near Canal Street and Morningside Drive around 10:32 p.m.

Dispatch says an ambulance was called, but they believe the victim was treated on scene.

Officials tell 14 News that no arrests have been made. No word on any suspects at this time.

We will update this story once more information is available.

