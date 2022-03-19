Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Dispatch: 1 person stabbed in Newburgh parking lot

Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.
Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.(Staff)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say officers responded to a stabbing at a parking lot in Newburgh on Friday night.

According to Warrick County Dispatch, operators received a call about a person stabbed near Canal Street and Morningside Drive around 10:32 p.m.

Dispatch says an ambulance was called, but they believe the victim was treated on scene.

Officials tell 14 News that no arrests have been made. No word on any suspects at this time.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Trafford
Police: Driver crashes with .247 BAC, walks home
Montoya Smith
Former licensed aid at Evansville health center charged with neglect
Shooting investigation on Franklin St.
Police investigating after person shot in the foot
Providence Arrests
Man passed out in car leads to 4 arrests
Isaiah Wallace
Man booked on sexual battery charge

Latest News

Princeton Water Utility issues boil advisory due to water main break
The deadline to register for FEMA assistance was Monday, but officials say people can still...
FEMA assistance: How to file appeal in cases of rejection
FEMA assistance: How to file appeal in cases of rejection
FEMA assistance: How to file appeal in cases of rejection
Former Clarion Inn in Evansville now sold
Former Clarion Inn in Evansville now sold