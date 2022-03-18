Birthday Club
Worker burned by chemicals in Posey Co.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POSWY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, officials say one person was taken to the hospital chemical burn injuries at the Sabic plant.

A Sabic spokesperson says a third party vendor was cleaning a hose as part of routine maintenance at the plant.

We’re told a chemical splashed the person causing a burn injury.

Sabic’s onsite emergency responders helped the person, and they were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

We’re told the person has since been released.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

