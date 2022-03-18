Worker burned by chemicals in Posey Co.

POSWY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, officials say one person was taken to the hospital chemical burn injuries at the Sabic plant.

A Sabic spokesperson says a third party vendor was cleaning a hose as part of routine maintenance at the plant.

We’re told a chemical splashed the person causing a burn injury.

Sabic’s onsite emergency responders helped the person, and they were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

We’re told the person has since been released.

