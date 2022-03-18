HFD: Vehicle crashes into Henderson barbershop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck with injuries on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say this happened at the intersection of Second and Alvasia Streets in Henderson.

According to HFD officials, one of the vehicles crashed into Buster’s Barber Shop on the southeast corner of the intersection.

They say nobody inside the barbershop was hurt.

Officials urge people to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

