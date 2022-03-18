Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

USI declares March 18th Titus Winders Day to honor student-athlete

Titus Winders
Titus Winders(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - March 18 has been declared Titus Winders Day at the University of Southern Indiana after a student-athlete broke a school record.

USI junior Track & Field student-athlete, Titus Winders became the first in program history to win two national championships in the same season.

Winders finished first in the 3,000 meter and 5,000 meter races at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championship last week.

Friday, the university held a ceremony to recognize Winder’s accomplishments and to announce the day Titus Winders Day.

Winders says it still hasn’t fully sunk in.

“Not fully but the more I watch it, the more it does,” Winders says. “Watching it is kinda crazy because you’re watching it and I lived it and so I know what happens but still, watching it’s like wow that’s crazy like I actually did that.”

Winders says he has set the bar high for the rest of the season but he is still very motivated to do his best in future competitions.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Providence Arrests
Man passed out in car leads to 4 arrests
Shooting investigation on Franklin St.
Police investigating after person shot in the foot
Dustin Trafford
Police: Driver crashes with .247 BAC, walks home
Paul Wilder
Police: Man fired shot at group of people in Evansville
Autumn Walsh
Funeral plans set for young mother killed in Lloyd pedestrian crash

Latest News

Former Clarion Inn in Evansville now sold
The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck with injuries at the...
HFD: Vehicle crashes into Henderson barbershop
Deaconess officials: March Madness marks busiest time of the year for Vasectomies
Friday marks 97 years since deadly tornado hit Tri-State
Friday marks 97 years since deadly tornado hit Tri-State