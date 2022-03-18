USI declares March 18th Titus Winders Day to honor student-athlete

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - March 18 has been declared Titus Winders Day at the University of Southern Indiana after a student-athlete broke a school record.

USI junior Track & Field student-athlete, Titus Winders became the first in program history to win two national championships in the same season.

Winders finished first in the 3,000 meter and 5,000 meter races at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championship last week.

Friday, the university held a ceremony to recognize Winder’s accomplishments and to announce the day Titus Winders Day.

Winders says it still hasn’t fully sunk in.

“Not fully but the more I watch it, the more it does,” Winders says. “Watching it is kinda crazy because you’re watching it and I lived it and so I know what happens but still, watching it’s like wow that’s crazy like I actually did that.”

Winders says he has set the bar high for the rest of the season but he is still very motivated to do his best in future competitions.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.