Two Resurrection Catholic School students raise almost $3k for police K-9s

By Monica Watkins and Declan Loftus
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two elementary school students in Evansville have helped raise $2,900 after their teacher encouraged them to “go out and make a difference.”

Ari Deardurff and Owen Gilles are students at Resurrection Catholic School.

Their teacher gave them $5 each and told them to go out and make a difference. The two decided to raise money for “Ballistic Buddies”, an organization that purchases ballistic vests for police K-9s.

One of the students says they want to help the dogs so they can help the community.

“If we help those dogs, then they will help us and keep our community safe,” Gilles says.

The other student says he hopes to work with the K-9 unit one day.

“When I grow up, I want to be a K-9 officer,” Deardurff says.

With support from friends and family, they raised almost $3,000.

The group says that’s enough for almost five new vests.

