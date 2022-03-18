Birthday Club
Toyota Plant in Gibson Co. to face production pauses next month

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Toyota Plant in Gibson County will experience a production pause beginning in April.

We reached out to Toyota and they released the following statement in regards to the pause:

Toyota’s North American plants continue to face intermittent production delays due to many supply chain disruptions. To minimize the impact, our teams are working diligently to do everything possible to lessen the inconvenience to our customers and suppliers. The state of the supply chain remains fluid. As a result, Toyota Indiana will suspend production on April 1, 8, 14, 15 and 18.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

