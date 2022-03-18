Teen arrested after shots fired in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say there was another shots fired late Thursday night in Owensboro.

It happened in the 1700 block of Monarch Ave.

Police say a victim told them he was shot at by someone he found stealing items from his car.

They say several officers searched and found a 16-year-old matching the suspect’s description.

Police say he ran from officers before he was taken into custody.

They say he had a stolen gun.

The teen is charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 1st Offense, Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree, and Theft by Unlawful Taking – Contents from a Vehicle.

The teen was taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Two other teens were both charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking – Contents from a Vehicle.

Detectives continue to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.