Strong storms possible Friday evening, cool start to the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday’s early round of showers brought light rain across the region. A few strong to severe storms possible Friday night with large hail and damaging winds. The severe threat will end Friday night, with lingering clouds and showers through Saturday. Lows on Saturday morning will dip into the lower 40s, and highs will rise to near 50. Skies will clear Saturday night with a low of 38 Sunday morning. Mainly sunny and milder for Sunday, the first day of spring as highs climb into the middle 60s. Monday will be warmer with a high of 72. Showers and thunderstorms will return for Tuesday through Thursday next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.