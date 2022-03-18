Birthday Club
‘Save a Life Tour’ stops at Mt. Vernon High School to teach safe driving

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students at one Posey County High School got a new perspective on distracted-driving Friday.

The “Save a Life Tour” made a pit stop at Mount Vernon High School.

Students used driving simulators and “virtual reality headsets” to experience how it feels to drive while distracted or impaired.

Principal Kyle Jones says this was an interactive way to drive home a simple message.

”Students learn much better by doing than they do by hearing,” Jones says. “They got to experience, through this group, what it’s like and how dangerous texting and being unsafe in the car is. So that was good for them.”

Students were then asked to sign a pledge to not be distracted behind the wheel.

According to the “Save a Life Tour” website, they have also provided services for the armed forces and even toured in other countries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

