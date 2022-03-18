Poseyville warns not to give water to infants

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The town of Poseyville says drinking water samples show Nitrate levels above the maximum contaminant level.

These tests were from March 7. We’ve reached out to see if there are updates.

They say you should not give the tap water to babies under six months old.

According to the website, Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die.

Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome. Blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin. Symptoms in infants can develop rapidly, with health deteriorating over a period of days. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately. If you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may also wish to consult you doctor.

Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or another alternate source of water must be provided until the nitrate levels meet the acceptable standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

DO NOT BOIL THE WATER. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.

Town officials say they have a current plan of action regarding nitrate removal with IDEM. They are currently working on nitrate removal project.

