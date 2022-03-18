Police investigating after person shot in the foot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one person was shot in the foot on Franklin Street.

Officials say this happened around 2 a.m. near Chasers Bar.

They say they’re still looking for the people involved in the shooting.

Evansville Police say they recovered a weapon in the alley of Old National Bank, and they’re looking for two men in their 20s.

If you know any details about this shooting, you’re asked to call EPD.

