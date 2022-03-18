Police investigating after person shot in the foot
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one person was shot in the foot on Franklin Street.
Officials say this happened around 2 a.m. near Chasers Bar.
They say they’re still looking for the people involved in the shooting.
Evansville Police say they recovered a weapon in the alley of Old National Bank, and they’re looking for two men in their 20s.
If you know any details about this shooting, you’re asked to call EPD.
