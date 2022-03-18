Birthday Club
Police: Driver crashes with .247 BAC, walks home

Dustin Trafford
Dustin Trafford(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man left the scene of a crash while he was more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Witnesses say they saw 30-year-old Dustin Trafford stumbling around his pickup truck late Thursday night, after he crashed it into a concrete barrier on the Lloyd Expressway at Weinbach Avenue.

Police say they found the truck with front end damage and deployed airbags.

One witness says Trafford lives near the crash site, and another man helped him over the barrier and into his house.

Officers say he answered the door but seemed very unsteady.

They say he admitted to drinking and told them he fell asleep. When he woke up, he had crashed.

Police say he failed sobriety tests, and his BAC measured .247.

Trafford was taken to the hospital, and then to jail.

Police say he has prior DUI convictions.

