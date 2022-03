EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested for sexual battery.

20-year-old Isaiah Wallace was booked shortly after 3 a.m. Friday in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.

We reached out for the arrest affidavit for more information, but it was not yet available.

