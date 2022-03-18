Kentucky falls 85-79 to Saint Peter’s in first round of NCAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a shocking overtime thriller, the Kentucky Wildcats were upset 85-79 to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky’s leading scorer was Oscar Tshiebwe, who finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds. That makes for 28 total double-doubles on the season.
Sahvir Wheeler was Kentucky’s second leading scorer with 11 points.
The Cats made just four threes on 15 attempts.
UK finishes 26-8 on the season.
