Kentucky falls 85-79 to Saint Peter’s in first round of NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a shocking overtime thriller, the Kentucky Wildcats were upset 85-79 to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky’s leading scorer was Oscar Tshiebwe, who finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds. That makes for 28 total double-doubles on the season.

Sahvir Wheeler was Kentucky’s second leading scorer with 11 points.

The Cats made just four threes on 15 attempts.

UK finishes 26-8 on the season.

