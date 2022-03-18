Birthday Club
High fuel costs straining Tri-State fleet companies

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - AAA reports that fuel prices in Indiana haven’t really budged, dropping one cent across the board between March 16 and March 17.

These still-high prices are a little rough on the daily driver.

For those that drive for a living, or manage a fleet of drivers as their whole business though, like Klippel Enterprises Inc. Owner Cameron Maxwell, these prices border potentially catastrophic.

“It’s a big strain. Like I said, we sign contracts for a certain amount, you know, and it’s not just the gas prices,” said Maxwell. “It’s now my tires are costing more, so they help me out on the fuel adjustment, but my parts are costing more.”

Maxwell is in the business of school buses. He has a fleet of 18 that he contracts out to Warrick County Schools.

Many schools are on set fuel contracts, where they’ll pay that contracted price for their buses on the road. Maxwell is sort of the same, contracting with the school himself, but he takes more of a blow to his wallet when prices of unleaded and diesel rise.

Maxwell says his fueling costs vary between each bus based on the route, but it’s hundreds of dollars higher per bus than it was a few weeks ago. He spent over $300 on Wednesday filling up the bus that he personally drives.

“Some routes are really short, might pick up a lot of kids quickly, and then some routes are driving all over the county,” said Maxwell. “Where they’re driving, 30, 40, even 50 miles.”

“It was right around 78 or 80-something gallons is what I put in,” said Maxwell. “So it’s not even completely empty, and we’re still at $340.”

Maxwell says that all of his buses have 100-gallon fuel tanks. To fill one up completely from empty is a hefty investment.

Maxwell still has to have his buses on the road though. So for now, he’s just got to eat the cost and hope it goes down soon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

