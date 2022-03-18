Funeral happening Friday for Castle teacher and coach

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral for a Castle High School teacher is happening Friday.

Fred Bracher died March 10.

He taught and coached at Castle for 32 years.

He was 53 years old.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Newburgh.

The burial will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Elberfeld..

