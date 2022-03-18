Friday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re on alert for some severe storms today.

Plus, we’re following breaking news. Police say one person was shot in the foot in Evansville.

Jessica Costello is live on Franklin Street with more information.

Half a dozen people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Missouri.

First responders say the collision involved 70 or more vehicles.

Plus, from theaters to apartment building with sleeping residents, Russia’s strikes appear to have no limits.

This comes as President Biden is set to speak today to Russia’s strongest ally - The Chinese president.

