Former licensed aid at Evansville health center charged with neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in an investigation from 2019.

According to an affidavit from an investigator for the Indiana Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Montoya Smith is charged with neglect, a registration offense, and narcotic possession.

The report shows Smith was a Qualified Medication Aide at Good Samaritan Home Health Center.

It shows on May 12, 2019, a nurse saw Smith swaying down the hall with slurred speech, and she was trying to leave two hours early.

The nurse says Smith leaned up against the wall and pulled things from her pocket that fell to the floor.

She says she took her to the break room, then went to report the incident to a manager.

The nurse says Smith walked out of building and passed out in her car.

Other employees say they finally woke her up after shaking her car and honking the horn. They say she was hard to understand and appeared to be in a daze.

The affidavit shows Smith was taken to get a blood draw, but refused.

She was fired a few days later.

During the investigation, officials say they discovered a dose of morphine for a patient was unaccounted for.

They say Smith denied taking the morphine, but said she was drinking gin while working that day. The report shows she also told them she was pregnant at the time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.