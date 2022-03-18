Birthday Club
Former Clarion Inn in Evansville now sold

(WTVY)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former Clarion Inn at the Northwest corner of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been sold.

Senior advisor with SVN Martin Group, Scott Edmond confirms the selling of the former hotel.

The hotel closed its doors for good on December 26, 2014.

The property was vacant for years until it was bought by a group that wanted the corner of the property.

Edmond says the sellers are not local.

