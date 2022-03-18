Fire officials: Illegal trash burn sparked fire to 2 acres of woods

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Muhlenberg County say almost two acres of woods were on fire.

And they say it was caused by burning trash.

Graham Fire officials say it happened along McNary Road, near highway 62.

Officials say they were able to get it out before it spread.

Firefighters say burning household trash is against the law, and you’ll have to pay up if you’re caught.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.