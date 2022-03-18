Evansville woman stays in contact with family left behind in Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lyubov Pechin was visiting the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv just a week before the Russian attack began.

On February 24, she read the city that was her home until 2015 was bombed.

“I thought, ‘This is fake. This is not right,’” Pechin explained to 14 News on Thursday. “My son called me, ‘Mom, Kyiv bombed,’ and I say, ‘Please, go. Go, please, go from Kyiv.’”

Pechin said her daughter and grandson have escaped to Poland.

Her son and son-in-law stayed behind, helping people in the western part of the country with food, water and evacuations.

Pechin said each day she prays for her family as others are destroyed.

“My friend’s sister’s family, whole family, died,” she said. “Three kids and husband and wife because a bomb went into her house.”

She said it’s horrible, and it’s made worse by finding no support where there used to be plenty.

“My older sisters live in Russia and do not believe me,” Pechin said.

Pechin said she’s lost friends because they believe that Ukraine wants to be a part of Russia, or even that Ukraine has bombed itself because of Russian propaganda.

A few weeks ago, she joined a protest in Evansville.

Pechin said she wants as many people as possible to speak out where they can.

“This is very dangerous,” she said. “Even not because lots of people die in Ukraine. If not because [Russian President Vladimir Putin] destroyed the country. Because this is dangerous for the world.”

On Thursday evening, she received word from her son that he and her son-in-law had returned to Kyiv. They wouldn’t tell her what they were going to do there.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.