Deaconess officials: March Madness marks busiest time of the year for Vasectomies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The NCAA Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments are underway and that means brining back one of the most bizarre March Madness traditions.

Deaconess officials say March Madness is one of their busiest times of the year for vasectomies.

They recommend keeping your feet up for 48 to 72 hours after the procedure, so many schedule it for a time they can most enjoy what’s on TV.

Doctors with Deaconess say they’ve seen a lot of different reasons why someone would want the procedure.

“So there’s a lot of different reasons why someone might want a vasectomy,” Deaconess urologist, Dr. David Moore says. “A family that already has two kids and they’re playing a man-to-man defense and they’re kind of worried about that third kid and going to a zone defense, that might be one reason.”

Deaconess officials say they usually perform about five vasectomies a day during the year, but that spikes to about 10 a day this time of the year.

They say they also see spikes around the holidays, major sporting events or any time Toyota shuts down.

