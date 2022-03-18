Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Deaconess officials: March Madness marks busiest time of the year for Vasectomies

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The NCAA Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments are underway and that means brining back one of the most bizarre March Madness traditions.

Deaconess officials say March Madness is one of their busiest times of the year for vasectomies.

They recommend keeping your feet up for 48 to 72 hours after the procedure, so many schedule it for a time they can most enjoy what’s on TV.

Doctors with Deaconess say they’ve seen a lot of different reasons why someone would want the procedure.

“So there’s a lot of different reasons why someone might want a vasectomy,” Deaconess urologist, Dr. David Moore says. “A family that already has two kids and they’re playing a man-to-man defense and they’re kind of worried about that third kid and going to a zone defense, that might be one reason.”

Deaconess officials say they usually perform about five vasectomies a day during the year, but that spikes to about 10 a day this time of the year.

They say they also see spikes around the holidays, major sporting events or any time Toyota shuts down.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Providence Arrests
Man passed out in car leads to 4 arrests
Shooting investigation on Franklin St.
Police investigating after person shot in the foot
Dustin Trafford
Police: Driver crashes with .247 BAC, walks home
Paul Wilder
Police: Man fired shot at group of people in Evansville
Autumn Walsh
Funeral plans set for young mother killed in Lloyd pedestrian crash

Latest News

Former Clarion Inn in Evansville now sold
The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck with injuries at the...
HFD: Vehicle crashes into Henderson barbershop
Titus Winders
USI declares March 18th Titus Winders Day to honor student-athlete
Friday marks 97 years since deadly tornado hit Tri-State
Friday marks 97 years since deadly tornado hit Tri-State