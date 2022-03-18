Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Cummins suspends business in Russia

Cummins
Cummins(Cummins.com)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cummins says they are suspending all commercial operation in Russia indefinitely as the attacks on Ukraine intensify.

“Our primary concern has been and remains the safety and wellbeing of those whose lives have been affected by this alarming situation. We strongly condemn the actions of the Russian government, which is putting millions of innocent people at risk and turning millions of Ukrainian citizens into refugees. That concern also extends to our 700 employees and thousands of end-user customers in Russia and the impact on citizens who are not participants in this invasion.”

Company officials say they have mobilized employees and resources to help the region.

Cummins is a power solutions company. They are headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, and have a location in Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Providence Arrests
Man passed out in car leads to 4 arrests
Paul Wilder
Police: Man fired shot at group of people in Evansville
Shooting investigation on Franklin St.
Police investigating after person shot in the foot
Autumn Walsh
Funeral plans set for young mother killed in Lloyd pedestrian crash
Dustin Trafford
Police: Driver crashes with .247 BAC, walks home

Latest News

Police investigating after person shot in the foot
Police investigating after person shot in the foot
Toyota Plant in Gibson Co. to face production pauses next month
Tap water
Poseyville warns not to give water to infants
Two students raise money for Ballistic Buddies
Two Resurrection Catholic School students raise almost $3k for police K-9s