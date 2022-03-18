Cummins suspends business in Russia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cummins says they are suspending all commercial operation in Russia indefinitely as the attacks on Ukraine intensify.

“Our primary concern has been and remains the safety and wellbeing of those whose lives have been affected by this alarming situation. We strongly condemn the actions of the Russian government, which is putting millions of innocent people at risk and turning millions of Ukrainian citizens into refugees. That concern also extends to our 700 employees and thousands of end-user customers in Russia and the impact on citizens who are not participants in this invasion.”

Company officials say they have mobilized employees and resources to help the region.

Cummins is a power solutions company. They are headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, and have a location in Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.