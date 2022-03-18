Bruce Pearl and Ray Harper renew Tri-State coaching rivalry in NCAA opening round matchup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than a decade since their last meeting, another chapter in the Bruce Pearl-Ray Harper rivalry will soon commence.

The two coaches originally met in the Great Lakes Valley Conference at the Division II level.

Pearl led the University of Southern Indiana as head men’s basketball coach from 1992-2001, while Harper spearheaded Kentucky Wesleyan College’s program from 1996-2005.

“Kentucky Wesleyan, they were our arch enemy – not just our rival,” Pearl said. “It was very akin to the Auburn-Alabama rivalry and it was very very heated at times. So I would venture to say that there’s probably not a team in the country that Jacksonville State or Ray Harper would rather play than Bruce Pearl and Auburn. I’m just saying.”

With Harper at the helm, KWC went 13-4 against the Screaming Eagles, but the intensity was always present when the two shared a sideline. Longtime KWC radio play-by-play announcer Joel Utley witnessed many battles between the programs.

“It was fantastic,” Utley said. “I mean Bruce Pearl had to change his shirt after every ballgame, soaking wet, even at the [Owensboro] Sportscenter when we had the temperature way down.”

USI Director of Athletic Communications Ray Simmons worked for the Screaming Eagles during the Harper-Pearl era. No matter the record, he says fans always showed up.

“Those were the two games each and every year that people wanted to go to,” Simmons said. “You go to the Sportscenter, there were 5,000 people there. You come to the [Physical Activities Center], there were 3,300 people in there. Had to be one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball.”

These two coaches will now reconnect Friday as Harper and his No. 15 seed Jacksonville State team squares off with Pearl and No. 2 seed Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I can’t wait to see Bruce, I haven’t seen Bruce in a while,” Harper said. “I get to see him on television, now I get to see him up close and personal like the old days.”

So it’s fair to say that regardless of seeding, both teams are going to light up the court in Greenville, South Carolina.

“We were two really competitive guys, but I had the utmost respect for what he was doing and what he did,” Harper said. “For those 40 minutes, I was trying like crazy to kick his tail, and he was going to do the same to us. But when it was over, I don’t know that I respected anyone in that league than I did Bruce Pearl.”

Friday’s tip-off is slated at 11:45 a.m. CT.

