Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Bruce Pearl and Ray Harper renew Tri-State coaching rivalry in NCAA opening round matchup

Bruce Pearl and Ray Harper renew Tri-State coaching rivalry in NCAA opening round matchup
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than a decade since their last meeting, another chapter in the Bruce Pearl-Ray Harper rivalry will soon commence.

The two coaches originally met in the Great Lakes Valley Conference at the Division II level.

Pearl led the University of Southern Indiana as head men’s basketball coach from 1992-2001, while Harper spearheaded Kentucky Wesleyan College’s program from 1996-2005.

“Kentucky Wesleyan, they were our arch enemy – not just our rival,” Pearl said. “It was very akin to the Auburn-Alabama rivalry and it was very very heated at times. So I would venture to say that there’s probably not a team in the country that Jacksonville State or Ray Harper would rather play than Bruce Pearl and Auburn. I’m just saying.”

With Harper at the helm, KWC went 13-4 against the Screaming Eagles, but the intensity was always present when the two shared a sideline. Longtime KWC radio play-by-play announcer Joel Utley witnessed many battles between the programs.

“It was fantastic,” Utley said. “I mean Bruce Pearl had to change his shirt after every ballgame, soaking wet, even at the [Owensboro] Sportscenter when we had the temperature way down.”

USI Director of Athletic Communications Ray Simmons worked for the Screaming Eagles during the Harper-Pearl era. No matter the record, he says fans always showed up.

“Those were the two games each and every year that people wanted to go to,” Simmons said. “You go to the Sportscenter, there were 5,000 people there. You come to the [Physical Activities Center], there were 3,300 people in there. Had to be one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball.”

These two coaches will now reconnect Friday as Harper and his No. 15 seed Jacksonville State team squares off with Pearl and No. 2 seed Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I can’t wait to see Bruce, I haven’t seen Bruce in a while,” Harper said. “I get to see him on television, now I get to see him up close and personal like the old days.”

So it’s fair to say that regardless of seeding, both teams are going to light up the court in Greenville, South Carolina.

“We were two really competitive guys, but I had the utmost respect for what he was doing and what he did,” Harper said. “For those 40 minutes, I was trying like crazy to kick his tail, and he was going to do the same to us. But when it was over, I don’t know that I respected anyone in that league than I did Bruce Pearl.”

Friday’s tip-off is slated at 11:45 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Paul Wilder
Police: Man fired shot at group of people in Evansville

Latest News

Kentucky falls 85-79 to Saint Peter’s in first round of NCAA Tournament
Bruce Pearl and Ray Harper renew Tri-State coaching rivalry in NCAA opening round matchup
Bruce Pearl and Ray Harper renew Tri-State coaching rivalry in NCAA opening round matchup
UE hires search firm for new director of athletics
UE hires search firm for new director of athletics
March Madness set to hit Ford Center for NCAA DII Elite Eight
March Madness set to hit Ford Center for NCAA DII Elite Eight