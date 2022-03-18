Birthday Club
Apple adds 100+ new emojis in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’

Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Apple’s iOS 15.4 update introduces 123 new emoji designs to the vast catalog of symbols.

As part of Apple’s latest operating system update, the influx of emoji consists of a “melting face,” a “troll” and a “pregnant man.”

There are also a pair of gender-neutral images and a “person with crown” emoji.

Additionally, the “handshake emoji” has been updated to include 25 new skin tones for users.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

