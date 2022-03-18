Birthday Club
On Alert: Showers & Storms

Colder Saturday
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Grab the umbrella with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and cooler as high temps drop into the lower 60s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms from 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and large hail. However, there is enough wind shear to support a tornado threat ahead of the strong cold front.

Saturday, cloudy and sharply colder as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Spotty rain during the morning along with northwest winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour through the afternoon. Saturday night, clearing skies as temps drop into the upper 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 60s.

