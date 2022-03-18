3 arrested on child molestation charges in Dubois Co.

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department has arrested three people on multiple counts of felony child molestation.

After a lengthy investigation, Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt told 14 News that officers served the warrants on 25-year-old Colton Norman, 39-year-old Nathan Flack and 33-year-old Shania Young.

All three suspects are from Jasper.

They are currently being held in the Dubois County Jail on $20,000 bonds.

