3 arrested on child molestation charges in Dubois Co.
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department has arrested three people on multiple counts of felony child molestation.
After a lengthy investigation, Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt told 14 News that officers served the warrants on 25-year-old Colton Norman, 39-year-old Nathan Flack and 33-year-old Shania Young.
All three suspects are from Jasper.
They are currently being held in the Dubois County Jail on $20,000 bonds.
