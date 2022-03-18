Birthday Club
3 arrested on child molestation charges in Dubois Co.

The Jasper Police Department has arrested three people on multiple counts of felony child molestation.
The Jasper Police Department has arrested three people on multiple counts of felony child molestation.(WSMV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department has arrested three people on multiple counts of felony child molestation.

After a lengthy investigation, Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt told 14 News that officers served the warrants on 25-year-old Colton Norman, 39-year-old Nathan Flack and 33-year-old Shania Young.

All three suspects are from Jasper.

They are currently being held in the Dubois County Jail on $20,000 bonds.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

