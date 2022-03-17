Watch: Police remove graffiti from Mickey’s Kingdom

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vandals hit Mickey’s Kingdom, but police have a tool to get rid of it.

[2016 Story: Graffiti gone: Evansville Police unveil new tool to clean up the city]

Thursday morning, they say Crime Prevention Officer Sandullo was able to quickly remove the graffiti.

They say keeping Mickey’s Kingdom safe and clean is a priority.

Police say mounted cameras and citizens who report issues to the police department are helpful.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.