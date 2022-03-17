Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Watch: Police remove graffiti from Mickey’s Kingdom

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vandals hit Mickey’s Kingdom, but police have a tool to get rid of it.

[2016 Story: Graffiti gone: Evansville Police unveil new tool to clean up the city]

Thursday morning, they say Crime Prevention Officer Sandullo was able to quickly remove the graffiti.

They say keeping Mickey’s Kingdom safe and clean is a priority.

Police say mounted cameras and citizens who report issues to the police department are helpful.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Asian Needle Ant.
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville

Latest News

Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Providence Arrests
Man passed out in car leads to 4 arrests