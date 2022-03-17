Vanderburgh Co. opts in on state opioid settlement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County opted back into a settlement that could bring in about $4 million to the county for programs to benefit those struggling with the effects of opioid addiction.

The settlement is part of a lawsuit that’s been going on for years between the state of Indiana and companies that manufacture opioids.

County officials say they previously opted out of the settlement because they felt they didn’t know if they’d get anything from the settlement, and if they did, what the stipulations would be on how to use it.

They say one thing that helped change their mind was recent state legislation that made the process more transparent, as well as more beneficial for the county.

”It certainly didn’t give our community confidence that we would see any money that would help people locally that are affected by this drug,” said Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Hatfield. “So once that got worked out, it became an easy decision to opt back in.”

County officials say they wanted to ensure the funds they received would be used to benefit people locally who are dealing with the effects of opioid addiction.

They say these programs may be run through local health departments or even local jails.

Officials say the money should start rolling in sometime in the next few months. The $4 million is going to be spread over 18 years, meaning the county will get over $200,000 each year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.