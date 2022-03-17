Birthday Club
UE hires search firm for new Director of Athletics

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is working on a national search for the next director of athletics.

[Previous: UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns]

They hired TurnkeyZRG to assist in the search process.

UE officials say TurnkeyZRG is universally known as one of the top search firms in the sports industry.

UE has also formed a nine-person advisory committee that includes current and former student-athletes, faculty, coaches, administrators, and trustees.

The advisory committee, along with UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, will work with TurnkeyZRG, led by managing director Chad Chatlos, in a national search.

“I am confident that this advisory committee will assist in attracting an impressive pool of candidates who will focus on the student-athlete experience in competition and in the classroom, who will engage our campus, our friends, our fan base, and our community, who will build strong competitive programs, and who will support our coaches and athletics staff who build competitive skills and serve as mentors for future leaders,” said Pietruszkiewicz.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

