Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Transgender woman posts top time in 500 prelims at NCAAs

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press and CHARLES ODUM
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Lia Thomas moved one step closer to becoming the first known transgender woman to win a NCAA swimming championship by posting the top time in the 500-yard freestyle preliminaries on Thursday.

Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed in the 500, advanced to Thursday night’s final with her top time of 4 minutes, 33.82 seconds. Her previous best this year was 4:34.06.

Thomas led throughout her heat and extended her lead over Stanford’s Brooke Forde on the final lap. Forde finished second in the heat and sixth overall at 4:38.19.

Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle and is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Thomas is a former male swimmer for Penn. She has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

Erica Sullivan of Texas finished second in the 500 prelims at 4:36.79, followed by Virginia’s Emma Weyant at 4:37.25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Asian Needle Ant.
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville

Latest News

Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Two Tri-State women break barriers
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks at luncheon; St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case