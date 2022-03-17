Birthday Club
St. Patrick’s Day Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pleading for more action in his address to President Biden and members of congress.

Now, more military assistance could come to Ukraine to help fight off Russia.

A large fire at a Walmart distribution center could be seen for miles in Plainfield, Indiana.

That fire is currently under investigation.

Plus March is the month to celebrate women, and right here in the Tri-State, two women are breaking barriers for next generations.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

