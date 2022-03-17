Birthday Club
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelenskyy’s plea for help

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Ukrainian president gave remarks to congress Wednesday morning.

In the speech, President Volodemir Zelenskyy likened what is happening in his country to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, all in a plea for help.

U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie represents the the second district in Kentucky which includes Daviess County.

He joins us Thursday morning on Sunrise for some perspective.

Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Two Tri-State women break barriers
