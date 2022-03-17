Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelenskyy’s plea for help

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Ukrainian president gave remarks to congress Wednesday morning.

In the speech, President Volodemir Zelenskyy likened what is happening in his country to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, all in a plea for help.

U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie represents the the second district in Kentucky which includes Daviess County.

He joins us Thursday morning on Sunrise for some perspective.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.