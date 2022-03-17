Birthday Club
Police: Man fired shot at group of people in Evansville

Paul Wilder
Paul Wilder(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of firing a stolen gun outside of United Caring Shelter.

Police say it happened Tuesday night.

They say a man told them he had been in an argument with Paul Wilder.

He says he was standing outside talking with a group of people when Wilder walked towards him and said “I got something for you.”

The man says he heard a gunshot that sounded like it hit the dumpster.

He says about five people ran back into the shelter, and he went down Court Street to call police.

While investigating, they say they found Wilder in the area of W. Illinois St. and 3rd Ave. They say the gun was found in his lunchbox with a spent shell casing in the chamber.

Police say the gun came back stolen, and Wilder has prior felony convictions.

Wilder was taken to jail and is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

