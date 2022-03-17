Partly Sunny, Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The late April-like temps will continue St. Patrick’s Day. Becoming partly sunny and mild as high temps remain 15-degrees above normal in the lower 70s.

Friday, grab the umbrella with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and cooler as high temps drop into the lower 60s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail. However, a brief tornado is possible.

Saturday, cloudy and sharply colder as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Spotty rain during the morning along with northwest winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour through the afternoon.

