Parlor Doughnuts plans to expand to several states, plus Jasper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A popular place to get a sweet treat is expanding even more.

Parlor Doughnuts says they plan to expand to more locations, including one more right here in the Tri-State.

According to their Instagram, they say a location could be coming to Jasper.

The city was listed among several locations that could be coming this year.

Jasper was listed for this summer.

Also on the list, Huntsville, Alabama, Fort Worth, Texas, and Orlando, Florida, just to name a few.

