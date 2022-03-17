Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Parlor Doughnuts plans to expand to several states, plus Jasper

Newscast recording
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A popular place to get a sweet treat is expanding even more.

Parlor Doughnuts says they plan to expand to more locations, including one more right here in the Tri-State.

According to their Instagram, they say a location could be coming to Jasper.

The city was listed among several locations that could be coming this year.

Jasper was listed for this summer.

Also on the list, Huntsville, Alabama, Fort Worth, Texas, and Orlando, Florida, just to name a few.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Officers investigating hit & run in Evansville

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Paul Wilder
Police: Man fired shot at group of people in Evansville