Owensboro man arrested for rape, drug possession charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing charges after troopers say he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability.

According to Kentucky State Police, 42-year old Greg Rafferty is facing several felony charges, including rape, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.

Troopers say the investigation started in the summer of 2021.

KSP officials took the case to a grand jury who indicted Rafferty.

He’s now being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

