Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Owensboro man arrested for rape, drug possession charges

42-year old Greg Rafferty.
42-year old Greg Rafferty.(Source: Daviess County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing charges after troopers say he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability.

According to Kentucky State Police, 42-year old Greg Rafferty is facing several felony charges, including rape, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.

Troopers say the investigation started in the summer of 2021.

KSP officials took the case to a grand jury who indicted Rafferty.

He’s now being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Asian Needle Ant.
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville

Latest News

The American Red Cross is once again testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
American Red Cross resumes COVID-19 antibody testing through March
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Two Tri-State women break barriers
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Parlor Doughnuts to expand