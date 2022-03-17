Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Multiple deaths, vehicle fires reported in Missouri interstate crash

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston on Thursday morning, March 17.
By Marsha Heller and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston on Thursday morning.

According to Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, it was foggy when they responded. They believe someone hit the brakes and a chain-reaction crash followed, KFVS reported.

He said about 40 to 50 vehicles or more were involved.

Bolden also confirmed multiple deaths. He said one person was airlifted out, and another helicopter was on scene standing by.

Several more people were taken to hospitals, and several were treated on scene.

According to Bolden, one or two emergency responders were also taken to hospitals.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said just before noon that officers and emergency responders in the area are continuing to process the scene.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed I-57 in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston until further notice.

It’s expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Asian Needle Ant.
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville

Latest News

Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says