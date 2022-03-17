March Madness set to hit Ford Center for NCAA DII Elite Eight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Only days remain until the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight takes over the city of Evansville.

The best of the best will take the court at the Ford Center starting Tuesday to determine the Division II men’s basketball national champion. This is the 27th year the city is hosting the tournament.

Evansville Sports Corporation President Eric Marvin says this event will put the city into the national spotlight.

“It’s great for our community to receive this type of national exposure,” Marvin said. “It’s great for our community’s resume in terms of showcasing our ability to host high-level championship events.”

For a limited time, single-session tickets are just $10 at the Ford Center box office. This promotion will last until Monday at 5 p.m.

