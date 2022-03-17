Man passed out in car leads to 4 arrests

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Providence Police say they made several arrests Wednesday afternoon.

They say around 3:30 pm., they were called to the 1200 block of Leeper Lane where a man was unconscious inside a car that was in a yard.

Police say they found 40-year-old Michael Vincent inside the car, barely breathing and with a faint pulse.

They say after they administered NARCAN, Vaughn regained consciousness. He was then evaluated by Providence EMS.

Outside the car, officers say they spoke with Vaughn’s girlfriend, 39-year-old Sherri Ashlock.

They say Ashlock appeared to be impaired and was trying to tell officers that Vaughn was only sleeping.

Inside the car, police say they found pill bottles, meth, a meth pipe, and a syringe.

After getting a search warrant, officers went inside the how.

They say they found three children ranging in age 1 to 13.

Police say they also found 35-year-old Darrick Davis and 30-year-old Amber Vincent, as well as more methamphetamine, pipes, bongs, marijuana, syringes, and a variety of other paraphernalia.

Vincent and Davis were arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth), Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

Vaughn was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Amphetamine), Prescription Controlled Substance not in proper Container, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Meth), Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (3 counts).

Ashlock was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Meth), Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Simulation 2nd Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (3 counts).

Police say social Services responded to the scene and took custody of all three children.

They say all four suspects have past arrests.

