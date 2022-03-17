Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Man charged in murder of Wayne Co. Deputy accepts plea deal

Ray Tate arrives in court
Ray Tate arrives in court
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy has accepted a plea deal.

According to the Wayne County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Ray Tate pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder.

He previously faced 36 murder charges stemming from an incident that stretched from Indiana, through Illinois, into Missouri and back to Clinton County, Illinois. He also faced charges of aggravated carjacking and felony possession of a firearm.

Tate had previously pled not guilty to all 38 charges against him.

There are additional charges from St. Charles County prosecutors in Missouri.

They have filed a long list of 14 charges, including armed robbery and armed kidnapping.

Police say all that happened during the manhunt for him after he allegedly shot Deputy Sean Riley on Interstate 64 in Illinois.

We are told all other charges against Tate were dismissed as part of his plea deal.

Tate is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 22 at 9 a.m.

The recommended sentence in this case ranges from 45 years to life in prison.

Ray Tate
Ray Tate(Clinton Co. Illinois Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Asian Needle Ant.
Invasive species of ants discovered in Evansville

Latest News

The American Red Cross is once again testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
American Red Cross resumes COVID-19 antibody testing through March
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Rep. Guthrie reacts to Ukranian President Volodemir Zelensky's plea for help
Two Tri-State women break barriers
Two Tri-State women break barriers
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
St. Patrick's Day Sunrise Headlines
Parlor Doughnuts to expand
Parlor Doughnuts to expand