Ky. House passes medical marijuana bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two pieces of legislation getting a lot of attention in Frankfort are one step closer to going to Governor Beshear’s desk.

A bill legalizing medicinal marijuana and another banning transgender girls from playing female school sports passed in the House.

Lawmakers debated for more than an hour over medicinal cannabis. Further lengthy debate on the topic of banning transgender girls from playing girls sports.

Passionate testimony from Republican Rep. James Nemes Thursday as his medical marijuana bill came up for a vote.

“If your physician, or your wife or husband’s physician, or God forbid your child’s physician told you that this product works in other states, and it would help your child, what would you do? If you would fight for your kid, hit the green button,” Rep. Nemes said.

The bill would legalize medicinal cannabis as a treatment option for patients suffering from conditions like cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It’s moved to the Senate, but not without opposition.

“I didn’t come to Frankfort for liquor, for gambling, or for marijuana. I came here to stand against it,” Rep. Chris Fugate.

“We are asking as a body to go on emotion rather than a legal standpoint. Our federal government has said that marijuana is against the law,” Rep. Matt Lockett said.

Last week, a patient who uses medical cannabis spoke to lawmakers of the benefits he has found. Lawmakers telling similar stories.

“Please, let’s pass this and allow some people to move on and live a happy life… I know a lot of people that are productive citizens when they use this product responsibly,” Rep. Al Gentry said.

More intense debate before the House ultimately passed legislation that would ban transgender girls from playing girls school sports.

Supporters say transgender girls have a physical advantage over biological girls. Opponents call it discriminatory and a solution to a non-existent problem.

The medical marijuana bill is likely to face a tough fight in the Senate. As for the trans athlete bill, Gov. Beshear will likely veto it, but the General Assembly could easily override it.

Governor Beshear has said he supports the medical marijuana.

