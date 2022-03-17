IU legend Calbert Cheaney describes Hoosiers’ ‘unbelievable’ re-entrance into NCAA tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time since 2016, the Indiana men’s basketball program survived and advanced in the NCAA tournament after defeating Wyoming in the First Four play-in game Tuesday.

Calbert Cheaney is very familiar with Hoosiers’ success in the postseason.

The Harrison High School graduate (1989) and IU’s all-time leading scorer (1989-93) advanced to the NCAA tournament in all four seasons under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight. Cheaney lifted the Hoosiers to the Final Four in his junior season.

Cheaney also led the Hoosiers to the Big Dance as director of basketball operations under head coach Tom Crean (2011-13) during the Cody Zeller, Yogi Ferrell and Victor Oladipo years.

When former IU All-American Mike Woodson was hired as the program’s basketball coach ahead of this season, the goal was to bridge the gap between the past and the present.

Coming from an era highlighted by postseason success for Indiana basketball, Cheaney spoke to 14 Sports on how special it’s to see this team blossom in Woodson’s first year on the job.

“The tournament is big-time excitement, but at the same time, it’s big-time heartbreak,” Cheaney said. “You lose once and you’re out. You have to win six games to win the national championship, so you got to play your best basketball for those two days during that week in order to advance to the next week. For the guys to get back and have a chance to experience that is unbelievable. Hopefully, we can keep that as a consistent thing, go to the tournament every year and have a chance to win the whole thing.”

Cheaney is now an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers.

The Hoosiers (21-13) are set to take on Saint Mary’s (25-7) on Friday in Portland, Oregon.

Tip-off is slated for at 6:20 p.m. CT.

