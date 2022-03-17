Henderson elementary school to feature first school tornado shelter in Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Jefferson Elementary School is making progress with construction.

School officials say once the work is done, Jefferson Elementary will be the safest school in the state of Kentucky.

The new Henderson school will soon offer a media center, an outdoor learning area, as well as the first-ever FEMA-approved school tornado shelter in the commonwealth.

Henderson County Schools Superintendent Bob Lawson says he’s excited for this school to bring new opportunities to the students, but more importantly to keep them safe.

“I’m just humbled and thankful to our community that we have the safest elementary school in the state of Kentucky,” said Lawson.

Each classroom is painted a different, bright color and windows fill each room to create the most sunlight.

Officials say the building will also be energy efficient and accommodate 400 students.

Lawson says the students can’t wait to see their new school, but he believes it wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s value for education.

“I know these students are going to take so much pride in this school,” said Lawson. “I think it speaks well of our community that they build a school like this, a learning environment for our students that allows them to pursue their dreams and pursue excellence.”

They broke ground on the new school in the fall of 2020 and the construction slowed down for a few months due to the pandemic, but they’re ready to open their doors soon.

“We’ve had some of those challenges just like everyone else, but our folks have been able to maneuver, and change pace, and change course, to keep going the whole time,” said Lawson. “So, we’re on track to open this school in August. That’s what we hope to do.”

Lawson also says that construction workers are moving quickly so students and parents can expect an open house in July.

