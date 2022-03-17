Henderson church helping to get necessity kits to Ukrainian refugees

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The members of the Henderson Church of Christ are partnering with Healing Hands International to deliver buckets of basic necessities to Ukrainian refugees feeling their homes from the Russian invasion.

The five-gallon buckets are being filled with meal and cooking supplies, basic hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, and other household goods and will be shipped to Nashville, Tennessee to be flown to refugees in Romania, Croatia, and Poland.

“The people of Ukraine are leaving everything they own behind as they flee for the safety of their families,” says minister David Salisbury. “We hope that these kits can provide some comfort and stability as citizens of Ukraine strive to keep their families together and safe. Scripture teaches us not only to pray for the refugees but also to serve and to care for them.”

The public is invited to join the efforts of the Henderson Church of Christ by filling buckets and dropping them off at the church by March 27. The list of items to be included in the buckets can be found on the church website at hendersoncofc.org. Buckets can be purchased or picked up from the church while supplies last at 1202 N. Green Street in Henderson by calling the office at 270-827-1037.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.