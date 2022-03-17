Haubstadt Community students decorate for March Madness

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Haubstadt Community School has introduced a fun way to incorporate basketball into its halls.

Anna Hackert is a math and computer science teacher at Haubstadt Community Schools. Before teaching, she was a basketball player at the University of Southern Indiana.

So, Hackert took her love for basketball and turned it into a fun thing for the kids at her school. She set up a large bracket in the hallway with individual cutouts for each team.

Hackert takes the liberty of updating the results of each game in real-time.

”Since I played at USI, March Madness has always been close to my heart,” said Hackert, “so, seeing the kids get excited about it is just a lot of fun.”

Edie Helfrich, Ella Hughes and Laney Scherer are all seventh graders at the school who helped Hackert put the bracket up on the wall.

“Whenever everybody walks past and one of the teams are moved across,” said Edie, “everybody gets excited.”

While Edie and Laney don’t particularly care for the tournament, or “brackets” at all for that matter, Ella says she’s pulling for Gonzaga this year.

Hackert and other school administrators believe this is a great way for the kids to interact with their classmates, and to cheer on their favorite teams.

