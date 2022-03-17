Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 554th home

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 554th home
By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated another home on Wednesday

Homeowner Tamesha Williams will be receiving the 554th home through Habitat for Humanity.

Through the Homeownership Program, Williams spent several months attending a budgeting program. She also put in a total of 300 hours of “sweat equity,” helping build her home and others.

Williams says she is excited to move in, but is most thankful for having a home for her daughter.

“It feels really good, and the best part is when we come over here and my daughter is so excited,” Williams said. “She’s so happy to have a home we own and have a big yard. So the best part is making her happy.”

Several people were present during Wednesday’s dedication, including Williams’ friends and family, as well as future homeowners who are part of the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car vs pedestrian accident on Lloyd
EPD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrians on Lloyd
One person dead after collision with semi in Henderson Co., officials say
Name released of man killed in crash with semi in Henderson Co.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing Jasper man
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for Jasper man
Vanderburgh Co. prosecutor’s office responds to questions about credit card charges
Officers investigating hit & run in Evansville

Latest News

Crews called to Corydon house fire
Crews called to Corydon house fire
Illinois oil production likely to increase amid Russian sanctions
Illinois oil production likely to increase amid Russian sanctions
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 554th home
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 554th home
Haubstadt Community School introduced a fun way to incorporate basketball into its halls during...
Haubstadt Community students decorate for March Madness