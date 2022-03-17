Habitat for Humanity dedicates 554th home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated another home on Wednesday

Homeowner Tamesha Williams will be receiving the 554th home through Habitat for Humanity.

Through the Homeownership Program, Williams spent several months attending a budgeting program. She also put in a total of 300 hours of “sweat equity,” helping build her home and others.

Williams says she is excited to move in, but is most thankful for having a home for her daughter.

“It feels really good, and the best part is when we come over here and my daughter is so excited,” Williams said. “She’s so happy to have a home we own and have a big yard. So the best part is making her happy.”

Several people were present during Wednesday’s dedication, including Williams’ friends and family, as well as future homeowners who are part of the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program.

